Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison' to stream on Netflix soon
Entertainment
Dhruv Vikram's latest film, Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is set to stream on Netflix after its four-week theater run.
Released on October 17, right around Diwali, the movie is expected to land on the platform after the second week of November, though the exact date isn't out yet.
Vikram calls 'Bison' a fresh chapter in his career
Bison is getting a lot of love for its powerful social message and gripping story. The cast features Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, and Pasupathi, with music by Nivas K Prasanna and visuals by Esil Arasu K adding to the vibe.
At a Chennai promo event, Vikram called Bison a fresh chapter in his career, saying it let him break away from his earlier roles and show a different side of his acting.