Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison' to stream on Netflix soon

Vikram calls 'Bison' a fresh chapter in his career

Bison is getting a lot of love for its powerful social message and gripping story. The cast features Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, and Pasupathi, with music by Nivas K Prasanna and visuals by Esil Arasu K adding to the vibe.

At a Chennai promo event, Vikram called Bison a fresh chapter in his career, saying it let him break away from his earlier roles and show a different side of his acting.