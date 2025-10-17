Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tour: What to expect from Delhi concerts
Travis Scott is finally coming to India, with his debut shows in New Delhi on October 18 and 19, 2025.
Both concerts kick off at 5pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium—his only North Indian stop during the Asia leg of the world tour.
Venue will be transformed for the concert
Expect Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to look totally different: think huge LED screens, top-tier sound and lighting, and a custom-built VerTech stage.
The event also promises eco-friendly touches like plastic-free operations and a Welfare Station to help fans out.
Concert to highlight Delhi's growing status as an entertainment hotspot
This concert isn't just big for music fans—it highlights Delhi's growing status as an international entertainment hotspot.
With BookMyShow teaming up with Delhi Tourism and over 3,400 staff (including police) on safety duty, it's set to be a milestone moment for live music in the city.