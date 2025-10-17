Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thamma' release date pushed ahead by 4 days Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

"Thamma," a Hindi romantic comedy with supernatural and mythical elements directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, lands in theaters on October 21, 2025.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, and is the fifth movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Expect a mix of mythology and supernatural romance as star-crossed lovers take on dark forces.