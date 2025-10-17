Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thamma' release date pushed ahead by 4 days
"Thamma," a Hindi romantic comedy with supernatural and mythical elements directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, lands in theaters on October 21, 2025.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, and is the fifth movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Expect a mix of mythology and supernatural romance as star-crossed lovers take on dark forces.
'Thamma' to exclusively release in theaters
"Thamma" is getting an exclusive theatrical release—no streaming or digital plans have been announced yet.
Cameos from these Bollywood actors are also on the cards
The cast also features Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, and Geeta Aggarwal, with cameos from Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora.
Filming wrapped up earlier this year across Delhi, Mumbai, and Ooty.
Advance bookings are already open and reportedly off to a strong start.