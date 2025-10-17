Next Article
Adinath Kothare to co-produce and star in 'Detective Dhananjay'
Entertainment
Adinath Kothare is taking on a double role—both starring in and co-producing the new Zee5 Marathi Originals series Detective Dhananjay.
The show is based on Baburao Arnalkar's iconic detective character and will be made under Kothare's own production house, Storytellers Nook Pvt. Ltd.
This marks a fresh chapter for him as he brings a classic Marathi literary hero to streaming.
Kothare's journey: From child actor to National Award-winning director
Kothare's move highlights his creative growth, from his early days as a child actor to directing the National Award-winning Paani and acting in hits like 83 and Chandramukhi.
With recent projects like Crime Beat, he's showing just how versatile and committed he is to bringing new stories—and beloved characters—to today's audiences.