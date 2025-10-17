Adinath Kothare to co-produce and star in 'Detective Dhananjay' Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Adinath Kothare is taking on a double role—both starring in and co-producing the new Zee5 Marathi Originals series Detective Dhananjay.

The show is based on Baburao Arnalkar's iconic detective character and will be made under Kothare's own production house, Storytellers Nook Pvt. Ltd.

This marks a fresh chapter for him as he brings a classic Marathi literary hero to streaming.