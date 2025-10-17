'Ghosts' S05 is streaming: Where to watch the sitcom

Broadcasting and streaming platforms in the US, Canada, Australia, India

In the US, catch new episodes every Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS or stream them the next day on Paramount+. Premium Paramount+ users can also watch live.

In Canada, tune in Thursdays at 7:30pm ET on Global TV or stream via the Global TV app or Stack TV on Prime Video.

It's also streaming in Australia on Paramount+ and in India on JioHotstar.