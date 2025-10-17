'Ghosts' S05 is streaming: Where to watch the sitcom
Ghosts is back for its fifth season as of Thursday, October 16, 2025, picking up with Samantha and Jay running their haunted B&B at Woodstone Manor.
The new season dives right in after Jay's soul was put on the line, keeping the laughs and supernatural chaos going strong.
Broadcasting and streaming platforms in the US, Canada, Australia, India
In the US, catch new episodes every Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS or stream them the next day on Paramount+. Premium Paramount+ users can also watch live.
In Canada, tune in Thursdays at 7:30pm ET on Global TV or stream via the Global TV app or Stack TV on Prime Video.
It's also streaming in Australia on Paramount+ and in India on JioHotstar.
Release schedule for new episodes
Episodes drop weekly on Thursdays—starting with Soul Custody (October 16) and Viking Wedding (October 23).
Expect more of Ghosts's signature blend of quirky comedy and historical hauntings that fans keep coming back for!