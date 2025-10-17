'Feels surreal': Arjun Bijlani on winning 'Rise and Fall'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of the popular OTT-based reality show, Rise and Fall . The grand finale was a star-studded affair with performances by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar . Hosted by Ashneer Grover , the show featured 15 celebrity contestants competing in a unique "penthouse and basement" format where they were divided into rulers and workers.

Winner's statement Bijlani's emotional post Bijlani shared an emotional message after his win. He said, "Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy - each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going." "Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall."

Contestant's path His journey on the show Bijlani's journey on Rise and Fall was a rollercoaster ride. He spent time in both the penthouse and basement, faced several challenges, made bold decisions, and had emotional moments while meeting his son Ayan. His interactions with other contestants, especially Akriti Negi, were also memorable. The show featured a mix of contestants, including Dhanashree Verma, Aarush Bhola, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aditya Narayan, and Kiku Sharda, among others.