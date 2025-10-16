Will Aarush Bhola win inaugural season of 'Rise & Fall'?

Social media influencer Aarush Bhola has reportedly won the first season of Rise & Fall, a reality show hosted by Ashneer Grover . The news was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), BB Insider HQ, which called Bhola the "undisputed winner." However, this claim will only be confirmed after the finale airs on Friday.

Contestant's rise How Bhola played the game Bhola, 26, spent most of the game as a worker on the basement level. He faced several challenges and eliminations but managed to climb up the ranks. By the finale week, even the penthouse contestants started supporting him. Despite controversies over his physical task performances and arguments with host Grover and fellow contestant Arbaz Patel, Bhola has emerged as a strong contender for victory.

Finalists Who are the other finalists? Apart from Bhola, actor Arjun Bijlani and Patel are also strong contenders for the title. Bijlani started as a worker and eventually became a ruler, while Patel began as a ruler and influenced many decisions in the penthouse. The latest episode saw the eviction of Sachin Bali and Manisha Rani, leaving six finalists: Bijlani, Patel, Bhola, Nayandeep Rakshit, Dhanashree Verma, and Akriti Negi.