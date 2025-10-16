Mari Selvaraj scripting film for Rajinikanth: Update
Director Mari Selvaraj has shared that he's working on a script that could feature superstar Rajinikanth.
He admitted, "Right now, the process of conceiving a film for him is happening, but I haven't been able to focus on it fully. Maybe he's a bit unsure about how my pattern of work would be if he commits to being my hero."
Selvaraj's unique approach to casting
Selvaraj is known for writing his stories first and only then picking his actors—a style he sticks to for every project.
For this new script, he's keeping options open: it could star either Rajinikanth or Dhruv Vikram, with tweaks depending on who signs on.
'Bison Kaalamaadan' releases tomorrow
He's also busy promoting Bison Kaalamaadan, his latest film starring Dhruv Vikram, which hits theaters on October 17, 2025.
Despite the packed schedule, Selvaraj is working on his new script.
The mutual admiration between the 2
There's genuine respect between the two—Rajinikanth has called Selvaraj after his films release and even wrote him a letter after watching Vaazhai, showing the strong connection they share.