Mari Selvaraj scripting film for Rajinikanth: Update
Oct 16, 2025

Director Mari Selvaraj has shared that he's working on a script that could feature superstar Rajinikanth.

He admitted, "Right now, the process of conceiving a film for him is happening, but I haven't been able to focus on it fully. Maybe he's a bit unsure about how my pattern of work would be if he commits to being my hero."