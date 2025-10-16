Next Article
'The Taj Story' trailer: Paresh Rawal leads courtroom drama
Entertainment
The trailer for The Taj Story is out, giving us a peek at Paresh Rawal leading a courtroom drama that questions old beliefs about the Taj Mahal.
Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Warnim Global Services, the film looks set to spark conversations about history and what we choose to believe.
Cast and crew; release date
Rawal plays Vishnu Das, a guide determined to challenge the usual stories, facing off against Zakir Hussain's character in some intense courtroom scenes.
The cast also features Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, with music by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath.
If you're into debates about history and freedom of thought, mark your calendar—The Taj Story hits theaters on October 31, 2025.