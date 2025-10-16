'The Taj Story' trailer: Paresh Rawal leads courtroom drama Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

The trailer for The Taj Story is out, giving us a peek at Paresh Rawal leading a courtroom drama that questions old beliefs about the Taj Mahal.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Warnim Global Services, the film looks set to spark conversations about history and what we choose to believe.