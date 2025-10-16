Salman Khan's absence from KJo's 'KKHH' anniversary post sparks debate

Filmmaker Karan Johar , on Thursday, celebrated the 27th anniversary of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. To mark the occasion, he shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram . The images included Shah Rukh Khan , Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and Archana Puran Singh, among others. However, Salman Khan 's photos were absent from the carousel.

Fan reactions 'Where is Aman's pic?': Users on Johar's post Johar's post was met with mixed reactions, with many fans expressing their disappointment at the absence of Khan's photo. One user wrote, "Where is Aman's pic in ur post? That was the best cameo till today." Another comment read, "Broo, how could you skip Salman's entry?" A third user said, "How conveniently you missed out on posting even a single pic of Salman! Exactly how she forgot and ran to SK in the movie!"

Post details Johar's post was filled with love and nostalgia Despite the backlash, Johar's post was filled with love and nostalgia. He wrote, "27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai...a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness." Released on October 16, 1998, the film was a major box office success and went on to win multiple awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.