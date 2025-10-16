Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to 'Thamma's comparison with 'Lokah'
Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor of the upcoming vampire comedy Thamma, has claimed that his film will be "massier" than Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, a movie that also revolves around vampire lore. Speaking to Galatta Plus, he said, "We are high on comedy." "Though I enjoyed Lokah, I was shooting in Allahabad at that time, and it wasn't released there." "So ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also."
'We're coming from different places,' added Mandanna
Khurrana added, "Lokah could be a good induction for certain multiplex audiences toward this thing, but we have a different genesis, different situations, and it's a different story. There's hardly any similarity." His co-star Rashmika Mandanna also supported his statement. "I watched Lokah and I'm good friends with Kalyani..." "Knowing what we have in store and where we're coming from, I can promise you it's going to be a different experience."
About 'Thamma'
Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is the fifth installment in Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe. The film will explore the lore of vampires in an Indian setting and is set to release on October 21. Vijan said that while he hasn't seen Lokah, he's heard it was "exceptional" and that Thamma's genesis is rooted in "mythos."