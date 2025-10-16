Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' promises massy comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to 'Thamma's comparison with 'Lokah'

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:52 pm Oct 16, 202503:52 pm

What's the story

Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor of the upcoming vampire comedy Thamma, has claimed that his film will be "massier" than Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, a movie that also revolves around vampire lore. Speaking to Galatta Plus, he said, "We are high on comedy." "Though I enjoyed Lokah, I was shooting in Allahabad at that time, and it wasn't released there." "So ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also."