Ayushmann's 'Thamma' to stream on Prime Video after theatrical run

Actor's insight

Khurrana on being part of MHCU

At the trailer launch event, Khurrana expressed his excitement about being a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. He said, "This is something which is very special and I've always wanted to do this, be a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe." "I play a common man having uncommon things around me, with supernatural powers, and I don't know what to do with that. So this is something which is very unique."