Ayushmann's 'Thamma' to stream on Prime Video after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit theaters on October 21. After its theatrical run, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes films like Munjya, Stree and Bhediya.
Cast details
Cast and crew of 'Thamma'
In addition to Khurrana and Mandanna, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The supporting cast comprises Faisal Malik, Sathyaraj, Rachit Singh, and Geeta Aggarwal. Special appearances have been made by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi, while Varun Dhawan might be seen in a cameo.
Actor's insight
Khurrana on being part of MHCU
At the trailer launch event, Khurrana expressed his excitement about being a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. He said, "This is something which is very special and I've always wanted to do this, be a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe." "I play a common man having uncommon things around me, with supernatural powers, and I don't know what to do with that. So this is something which is very unique."