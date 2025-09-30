Not Alia, Rani was Bhansali's first choice for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Alia Bhatt for the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi , reports suggested that Rani Mukerji was the filmmaker's first choice. Now, singer-host Aditya Narayan , who previously worked as an assistant director with Bhansali, has confirmed this news. He made the revelation during a recent conversation with Bharti Singh.

Details Narayan's take on SLB's initial casting Narayan recalled his early days of working with Bhansali. He said, "At that time, he had two scripts with him: Ram-Leela and Gangubai Kathiawadi. I think he was planning to do Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rani in the lead." "He gave all of us the two scripts and asked which one was better. I also like Ram-Leela more."

Other considerations Reports of Priyanka Chopra being considered for the movie Back in 2019, The Times of India reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also on the list of potential leads since SLB had previously worked with her on Bajirao Mastani. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially to be made with Rani in the lead." "However, things didn't work out with Rani, and that's when he decided to ask Priyanka, having previously worked with her on Bajirao Mastani."