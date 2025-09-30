Next Article
'Junior' on OTT: Where to watch, plot, cast
Entertainment
Missed Junior in theaters? No worries—the Telugu romantic drama starring Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela just dropped on Amazon Prime Video and Aha after a solid 10-week box office run. If you're watching in Kannada, it's also on Nammaflix.
The digital release was pushed back a bit due to tech glitches, but it's finally here as of September 30, 2025.
More about the film
Junior dives into themes of young love and self-discovery, all brought together by Radha Krishna Reddy's direction.
The soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad—especially the viral hit "Viral Vayyari"—has been everywhere lately.
With Genelia Deshmukh joining a talented cast and Kireeti Reddy's energetic dance moves stealing scenes, the film is set to find even more fans now that it's streaming.