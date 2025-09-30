'Junior' on OTT: Where to watch, plot, cast

More about the film

Junior dives into themes of young love and self-discovery, all brought together by Radha Krishna Reddy's direction.

The soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad—especially the viral hit "Viral Vayyari"—has been everywhere lately.

With Genelia Deshmukh joining a talented cast and Kireeti Reddy's energetic dance moves stealing scenes, the film is set to find even more fans now that it's streaming.