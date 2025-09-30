'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' introduces 1st-ever double finales: Details
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is trending online thanks to its first-ever "double finales" format.
The show announced this surprise in a social media promo, instantly sparking excitement and speculation among fans.
First finale in week 3
Instead of the usual slow eliminations, the first finale will happen as early as week three—with speculation that contestants may leave in groups.
This means housemates have to think and act fast if they want to stay.
The new format has sparked much speculation and excitement among fans, making this season stand out from previous years.
'BBK12' buzz
This year's theme—"Onti vs. Jenti" (solo vs. duo)—let viewers vote for contestants to enter alone or in pairs.
Familiar faces like actor Cockroach Sudhi and dog breeder Satish are already getting attention.
With early evictions and double finales, fans are speculating about outcomes, making Season 12 one of the most anticipated Bigg Boss Kannada editions of 2025.