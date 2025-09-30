Lakshmi Puri's 'Swallowing the Sun' to be adapted into series

Former diplomat and author Lakshmi Puri's bestselling debut novel, Swallowing the Sun, is being adapted into an OTT series by Abundantia Entertainment. The announcement was made at a press conference in Delhi recently, where Puri and Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, were present. The novel tells the story of Malati, a strong young woman modeled after Puri's mother, against India's struggle for independence.

Author's reaction 'From the intimacy of the word...': Puri Puri, a former Ambassador and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed her happiness at seeing her novel "move from the intimacy of the word to the shared experience of the screen." She described it as "a family saga, a political chronicle, a grand romance and above all, a woman's journey of empowerment." The book became a bestseller within three months of its release.

Global acclaim Book's international recognition and translations The novel has been critically acclaimed and has received many awards in both India and abroad. It has been celebrated at the United Nations, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The book is being translated into Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Assamese with international editions already planned in Japanese, German, Spanish, and French.

CEO's admiration Abundantia's Malhotra on why he is producing it Malhotra recalled reading the novel just before his first meeting with Puri. "Within a few pages, I knew this was special," he said. "Swallowing the Sun blends imagination with history, fact with dramatization. It is a uniquely Indian saga that will connect with a global audience." Abundantia is known for productions like Shakuntala Devi and Sherni and has built a reputation for impactful character-driven storytelling.

Series focus 'It inspires young women everywhere to dream audaciously' Malhotra said the new series would continue that tradition, celebrating women's voices and timeless characters. "This is a multigenerational saga with a fearless female protagonist at its heart," he said. "It resonates with the youth of today and inspires young women everywhere to dream audaciously to, as the book says, 'swallow the sun.'" Puri added that the adaptation is about reclaiming India's cultural voice globally.

Story exploration How Puri has weaved national history into personal histories Puri said, "It is about the intertwining of national history with personal histories." "There are, of course, cameos played by national leaders, but I have tried to highlight the roles played by the youth and particularly the women's engagement." The author also revealed that letters exchanged between her parents form a crucial part of her book's narrative structure.