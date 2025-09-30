Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban split after 19 years of marriage

Hollywood power couple, actor Nicole Kidman (58) and country music star Keith Urban (57), have separated after nearly two decades of marriage. The news was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People. A source close to the family revealed to People that Kidman's sister, Antonia, has been her "rock" during this difficult time. The couple has two daughters: Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

Separation details Kidman tried to save her marriage: Insider The insider revealed that Kidman didn't want the separation and had been trying to save their marriage. "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." TMZ's source revealed, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home." The reason behind their split remains unclear.

Relationship timeline The couple's journey so far Kidman and Urban, both from Australia, got married in June 2006 after meeting a year earlier. Despite facing challenges such as Urban's battle with drug and alcohol addiction, which he sought treatment for just months after their wedding, the couple has always supported each other. In a 2010 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Urban said, "Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life."