Aamir Khan to shoot new scenes of 'Lahore 1947' with Sunny
Sunny Deol is heading to Punjab next month to shoot fresh scenes for Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.
The shoot kicks off October 10 and will run for 12 days, focusing just on Deol's character in newly envisioned sequences suggested by the creative team, including Khan.
Meanwhile, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi have already finished their parts.
Meanwhile, Deol's other upcoming projects
Though Lahore 1947 was first planned for a 2025 release (with filming starting in 2024), the team—Deol, Khan, and Santoshi—chose to delay it so they can get everything just right. Now they're aiming for a launch next year instead.
On top of this project, Deol's also busy with Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty and will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Parts 1 & 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.