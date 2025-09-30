Akshay Oberoi reveals why he accepted SRK's 'King' without script

Oberoi credited his career progression to the Anands, recalling how a show titled Flesh led him to Fighter. "That led to Fighter, where I got to show my talent to a wider audience. Fighter ke pehle 10-12 saal kaam kar raha tha, but that film put me on the map." He added that working with them feels like working with family. King also stars Suhana Khan , Deepika Padukone , and Rani Mukerji , among others.

Future ventures

Will Oberoi share screen with Khan?

When asked if he has shot scenes with Khan, Oberoi said, "Unfortunately not," adding that he doesn't know if he will share the screen with the superstar. "I didn't ask them for a script, scenes with Shah Rukh Khan. I trust them without a doubt and will do whatever they want me to do." Apart from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Oberoi is also part of Yash and Geetu Mohandas's Toxic, which releases in 2026.