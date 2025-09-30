'Lahore 1947': Sunny Deol to begin final schedule next month
What's the story
Sunny Deol is set to resume shooting for the final schedule of the partition drama Lahore 1947 in Punjab on October 10. The decision comes after the film's producer, actor Aamir Khan, suggested some changes to the first cut last year. The upcoming schedule will focus on newly added sequences and is expected to wrap up in 12 days, reported Mid-Day.
Shooting details
Deol to shoot in real locations across Punjab
A source close to the production revealed that Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi will be shooting most of the new sequences in real locations across Punjab. The source added, "Sunny and Santoshi sir will shoot most of these newly envisioned sequences in real locations of Punjab." The upcoming schedule will only involve Deol as other primary cast members like Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi have already completed their portions.
Release update
Meanwhile, here's why the film got delayed
Originally, the film was scheduled to release in 2025 when it went on floors in February 2024. However, an insider revealed that Khan, Deol, and Santoshi decided to prioritize the quality of the product over a speedy release. The film is now gearing up for a 2026 release with post-production currently underway.