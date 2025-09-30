Next Article
Prabhas takes pay cut for 'The Raja Saab': Here's why
Entertainment
Prabhas is taking a pay cut for his next movie, The Raja Saab—he's charging ₹100 crore instead of his usual ₹150 crore.
This comes after the mixed reviews and massive budget of Adipurush (₹600-800 crore), which had the same production team as The Raja Saab.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'The Raja Saab'
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in a double role: he plays both a young guy fighting to win back his family's property and his own ghostly grandfather.
The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.
The trailer teases some cool supernatural twists—so it looks like this one could be pretty fun!