Prabhas takes pay cut for 'The Raja Saab': Here's why

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'The Raja Saab'

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in a double role: he plays both a young guy fighting to win back his family's property and his own ghostly grandfather.

The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.

The trailer teases some cool supernatural twists—so it looks like this one could be pretty fun!