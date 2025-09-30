Triptii Dimri to play Parveen Babi in Shonali Bose's series

Career insights

Dimri recently talked about her Bollywood journey

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Dimri reflected on her career journey. She said, "The recognition I thought I would get during Laila Majnu actually came with Animal." "I felt, since it was such a short role, what will happen to me. But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir had confidence in me." "He told me this film would prove to be very good for me... It has been such a blessing."