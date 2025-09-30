Triptii Dimri to play Parveen Babi in Shonali Bose's series
What's the story
Triptii Dimri, who shot to fame with Animal, is set to play late superstar Parveen Babi in an upcoming Netflix limited series. Directed by Shonali Bose, the project is expected to go on floors by March 2026. A source told Pinkvilla that the series is currently in pre-production and will be produced by Sneha Rajani. Further details about the project are currently under wraps.
Career insights
In a recent interview with Filmfare, Dimri reflected on her career journey. She said, "The recognition I thought I would get during Laila Majnu actually came with Animal." "I felt, since it was such a short role, what will happen to me. But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir had confidence in me." "He told me this film would prove to be very good for me... It has been such a blessing."
Upcoming projects
Apart from the biopic series, Dimri will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next film, O' Romeo, where she will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor. The film, which went on floors on January 6, 2025, will release on Valentine's Day 2026. It also stars veteran actor Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.