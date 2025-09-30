Next Article
Cat Stevens pauses North American book tour over visa delays
Cat Stevens (now Yusuf) has had to hit pause on his North American book tour because of visa delays.
The tour was set to support his memoir, "Cat on the Road to Findout," which just dropped in the UK and is coming to US shelves on October 7.
The announcement landed on September 29.
Stevens was going to host special acoustic sets
The tour was going to kick off October 2 in Philadelphia, with stops across the US and a Toronto show lined up for October 8.
Besides talking about his memoir, Stevens planned some special acoustic sets—a treat for longtime fans.
He shared he's disappointed for everyone who bought tickets and said new dates will depend on future visa approvals, but they might be a while due to other commitments.