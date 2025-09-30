Next Article
'Kantara' returns with Chapter 1: Release date, plot, cast
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty is back with "Kantara Chapter 1," hitting theaters on October 2, 2025.
This time, he's not just starring—he's also directing, and he's betting big by choosing a profit-sharing deal over a fixed salary.
Set during Kadamba period, this prequel explores fresh historical ground
Set during Karnataka's Kadamba period, this prequel explores fresh historical ground for the series.
Shetty recently shared that "Chapter 1" comes after the success of "Kantara Chapter 2," which ran for over 100 days in theaters.
If you're into epic stories with local flavor, this one might be worth marking on your calendar!