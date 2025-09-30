Next Article
Aishwarya Rai stuns in Manish Malhotra's diamond-studded sherwani at PFW
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just made a statement at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway for L'Oreal Paris in a custom sherwani by Manish Malhotra.
Her look mixed modern Indian design with diamond details and scalloped layers, showing off her signature style.
Her look was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity
Aishwarya's runway moment highlighted L'Oreal's "Because You're Worth It" message, focusing on self-worth and empowerment.
She paired bold red lips and winged eyeliner with unique stallion brooches, while sharing the stage with stars like Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren.
The event also launched new Infallible Laque Resistance lipsticks—celebrating inclusivity and women everywhere.