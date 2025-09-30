Aishwarya Rai stuns in Manish Malhotra's diamond-studded sherwani at PFW

Her look was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity

Aishwarya's runway moment highlighted L'Oreal's "Because You're Worth It" message, focusing on self-worth and empowerment.

She paired bold red lips and winged eyeliner with unique stallion brooches, while sharing the stage with stars like Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren.

The event also launched new Infallible Laque Resistance lipsticks—celebrating inclusivity and women everywhere.