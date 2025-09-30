Box office collection: 'Mirai' inches closer to ₹100cr mark
Teja Sajja's fantasy film "Mirai," directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is closing in on the ₹100cr milestone, earning about ₹89cr in just 18 days.
Most of this buzz comes from Telugu-speaking regions, where the movie has been a solid hit.
After a standout third weekend, Monday saw a typical dip in collections—but the excitement isn't fading yet.
Looking at 'Mirai's collections in detail
The third weekend really boosted "Mirai" with ₹80L on Friday, ₹1.35cr on Saturday, and an impressive ₹1.6cr on Sunday before dropping to ₹75L on Monday (Day 18).
While Hindi markets had low turnout (just 8.37% occupancy), Telugu audiences kept things lively with over 18% occupancy—especially during night shows when it peaked above 21%.
With just over ₹11cr left to hit that big 100, keeping up this momentum could put "Mirai" among Telugu cinema's recent blockbusters.