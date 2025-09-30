Kangana Ranaut summoned to court in defamation case
Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut has been asked by a Bathinda court to appear in person on October 27 for a defamation hearing. The court turned down her request to join via video call.
The case is about a social media post from the 2020-21 farmer protests, where Ranaut allegedly misidentified and defamed Mahinder Kaur, a local resident.
Ranaut's attempts to get the case dismissed were rejected
Mahinder Kaur, now 73, says Ranaut's tweet wrongly called her the "dadi" from the Shaheen Bagh protests, which prompted Kaur to file the defamation case.
Her lawyer insisted Kangana be there physically.
Earlier attempts by Ranaut to get the case dismissed were rejected by both the Punjab and Haryana High Court and later the Supreme Court—where judges said her actions "added spice."
After these remarks, Ranaut withdrew her plea, and the Bathinda court has now ordered her to attend in person.