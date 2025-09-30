Explainer: Why Maharashtra's iconic single-screen theaters are shutting down

What's being done to save them?

Nearly 900 theaters have shut down just in the past two years, taking with them local icons like Pune's Prabhat and Nilayam.

It's not just about losing places to watch movies—these closures hit Marathi cinema, local jobs, and cultural heritage.

With pressure from theater owners and protests by cultural groups, the state is considering the formation of a committee to address these issues and has promised a decision soon—like subsidies or easier rules—to help keep these classic movie spots alive.