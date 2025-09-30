Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's 'Swallowing the Sun' to become web series

Incorporating real letters, series will spotlight Malati's journey

The series will feature real letters exchanged between Puri's parents as part of its storytelling, adding an authentic touch to its colonial India setting.

With themes like education, empowerment, and resistance inferred in Malati's journey, Abundantia aims to create an immersive experience that blends personal stories with national history.

Expect it to land on OTT platforms within the next year.