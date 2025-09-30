Next Article
Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's 'Swallowing the Sun' to become web series
Entertainment
Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's novel, Swallowing the Sun, is being adapted into a web series by Abundantia Entertainment.
The story centers on Malati—based on Puri's mother—against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, spotlighting the impact of young people and women in history.
Incorporating real letters, series will spotlight Malati's journey
The series will feature real letters exchanged between Puri's parents as part of its storytelling, adding an authentic touch to its colonial India setting.
With themes like education, empowerment, and resistance inferred in Malati's journey, Abundantia aims to create an immersive experience that blends personal stories with national history.
Expect it to land on OTT platforms within the next year.