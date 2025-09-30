Next Article
Monalisa looks stunning in red saree at Durga Puja
Entertainment
TV star Monalisa turned heads at this year's Durga Puja celebrations, rocking a vibrant red saree with golden embroidery.
She paired the look with bold red lips, dramatic eye makeup, and finished it off with classic gold earrings and bangles for that extra festive touch.
Her look is perfect for the upcoming wedding season, too
Monalisa styled her hair in a sleek bun decorated with gajra, letting her natural glow and confident smile shine as she posed by the decorated Puja pandal.
Her look struck the perfect balance between glamor and tradition—serving up major inspiration for anyone wanting to keep their style game strong this festive season.