'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': Influencer Rakshita Shetty evicted on day 1

Shetty, along with two others, didn't get placed in a pair or solo group and instead faced an immediate vote-out by fellow contestants. She lost that vote and had to leave on day one, which surprised viewers who expected her to stick around longer.

Fans appreciated her attitude but were disappointed not to see more of her

Despite the early exit, Shetty kept it classy: "I may be leaving a little sooner than expected, but eventually, I have to walk out of this house one day. My turn just came a bit early."

This sudden elimination sets up the season's "expect the unexpected" vibe—so if you're watching, get ready for more surprises.