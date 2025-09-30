Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

'This is for my people, my culture'

Before the big reveal, Bad Bunny was spotted celebrating with fans in Miami—hanging out at his restaurant Gekko and dancing with guests.

He's expressed that his halftime show will be a tribute to his roots and a gift to the Latino community worldwide.

As he put it: "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture and our history."