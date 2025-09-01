Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah': Tovino Thomas to lead sequel?
What's the story
The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, which was released on August 28, is being lauded for its brilliant representation of several iconic characters from a famous mythology. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-led film has left audiences speculating about the identity of the protagonist and the future installments in the series. Meanwhile, the post-credits scene hints at Tovino Thomas leading the sequel.
Character details
Thomas's character Chathan
Thomas plays the popular character Chathan in Lokah Chapter 1. His role is more prominent than other cameo appearances, adding an element of intrigue to his performance. The post-credits scene confirms his involvement in the unexplained disappearance of a group of archeologists who entered a cave. The mysterious figure inside the cave also bore a resemblance to Thomas's character Maniyan from ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), streaming on JioHotstar.
Other roles
Other cameo appearances
Apart from Thomas, several other popular Malayalam actors have made cameo appearances in Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra. However, little is known about their roles. Another key character with superhuman abilities is played by producer Dulquer Salmaan. Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a superhero character, notably the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema.
Character background
Who is Chathan in mythology?
Chathan, also known as Chathan Swamy, is a folk god worshiped in parts of Kerala. He is often depicted as a fierce god with both evil and benevolent qualities. In Hinduism and Malayalam mythology, he holds a special place as a deity who protects devotees from evil and grants prosperity. There are several legends about the origin of Chathan.