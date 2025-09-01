Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah': Tovino Thomas to lead sequel?

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, which was released on August 28, is being lauded for its brilliant representation of several iconic characters from a famous mythology. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-led film has left audiences speculating about the identity of the protagonist and the future installments in the series. Meanwhile, the post-credits scene hints at Tovino Thomas leading the sequel.

Character details Thomas's character Chathan Thomas plays the popular character Chathan in Lokah Chapter 1. His role is more prominent than other cameo appearances, adding an element of intrigue to his performance. The post-credits scene confirms his involvement in the unexplained disappearance of a group of archeologists who entered a cave. The mysterious figure inside the cave also bore a resemblance to Thomas's character Maniyan from ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), streaming on JioHotstar.

Other roles Other cameo appearances Apart from Thomas, several other popular Malayalam actors have made cameo appearances in Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra. However, little is known about their roles. Another key character with superhuman abilities is played by producer Dulquer Salmaan. Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a superhero character, notably the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema.