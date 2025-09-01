How Tyler Perry built an empire in the OTT era

If anyone has adapted to the OTT era seamlessly, it's Tyler Perry. The renowned filmmaker and actor has proven his versatility, and more so his business acumen, by turning the tide in his favor. From traditional media landscapes shifting towards digital platforms, Perry has adapted to the changes by making use of his unique storytelling. Here's how.

#1 Embracing digital platforms Perry also understood early on that digital platforms could help him reach wider audiences. By collaborating with leading OTT services, he made sure his content was available to millions across the globe. This helped him capture various demographics and serve different tastes, boosting the viewership numbers exponentially.

#2 Creating original content In the OTT era, where original content reigns supreme, Perry has excelled by producing exclusive shows and films for digital platforms. His knack for crafting compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences plays a pivotal role in his sustained relevance. This strategic focus on originality has been instrumental in attracting new viewers and maintaining a strong viewer base across the globe.

#3 Strategic partnerships Perry's collaborations with top OTT platforms have been pivotal to his success in the digital age. These partnerships not only offer him the necessary resources and distribution for his mammoth productions but also keep him in charge of his creations. With these alliances, Perry has managed to tap into wider markets, making sure his distinctive storytelling and content are available to a worldwide audience.

#4 Expanding production capabilities To back up his forays into the OTT universe, Perry also invested heavily in expanding production capabilities. By building state-of-the-art studios, he was able to produce high-quality content efficiently. The investment not only boosted production value but also made him a fierce player in the content game.