Manoj Bajpayee wants to do a VFX-heavy film
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee is looking to step into VFX-heavy movies, even though he's never acted with a green screen before.
He shared, "I would love to act in a VFX-heavy film because I really don't know how to act in front of a green screen," showing he's up for new experiences and eager to learn.
Bajpayee is keen on collaborating with director Om Raut
Bajpayee is especially interested in working with director Om Raut, who made the VFX-packed Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.
He admits he often reaches out for roles, saying, "I am always struggling, hustling for a great role with a fine director like him."
After years of traditional films like Satya and The Family Man, Bajpayee's curiosity about visual effects suggests that he is eager to explore new opportunities in his career.