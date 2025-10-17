Manoj Bajpayee wants to do a VFX-heavy film

Bajpayee is keen on collaborating with director Om Raut

Bajpayee is especially interested in working with director Om Raut, who made the VFX-packed Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.

He admits he often reaches out for roles, saying, "I am always struggling, hustling for a great role with a fine director like him."

After years of traditional films like Satya and The Family Man, Bajpayee's curiosity about visual effects suggests that he is eager to explore new opportunities in his career.