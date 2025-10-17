Meet the animation collective behind 'Lokah's graphic novel-style visuals

After making waves with their award-winning black-and-white animation for Bramayugam (2024), Eunoians teamed up closely with Lokah's director Dominic Arun and crew. They blended classical art-inspired sequences into the film using detailed storyboards and animatics, making sure the animation felt seamless alongside the live action.

Beyond films: Eunoians's work for global organizations

Eunoians doesn't just work on films—they've created content for groups like WHO, UNDP, and WWF, plus public campaigns such as Kerala's COVID-19 awareness video.

Their focus on versatility keeps them fresh, creative, and relevant across different industries.