Meet the animation collective behind 'Lokah's graphic novel-style visuals
Eunoians Studio, a Kochi-based animation collective started by six friends in 2014, is the team behind Lokah's eye-catching graphic novel-style animations.
Their work—packed with clever Easter eggs and immersive flashbacks—helped Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra become a global hit, raking in ₹300 crore.
How did Eunoians create 'Lokah's unique look?
After making waves with their award-winning black-and-white animation for Bramayugam (2024), Eunoians teamed up closely with Lokah's director Dominic Arun and crew.
They blended classical art-inspired sequences into the film using detailed storyboards and animatics, making sure the animation felt seamless alongside the live action.
Beyond films: Eunoians's work for global organizations
Eunoians doesn't just work on films—they've created content for groups like WHO, UNDP, and WWF, plus public campaigns such as Kerala's COVID-19 awareness video.
Their focus on versatility keeps them fresh, creative, and relevant across different industries.