'Thamma' to have special midnight shows on October 20?

In a bid to create buzz for the upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, producer Dinesh Vijan is planning special midnight shows on October 20, reported Pinkvilla. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna , will be released on Diwali 2025. This initiative by Maddock Films will give fans an exclusive chance to watch Thamma a day before its nationwide release on October 21.

Exclusive details After 'Munjya,' 'Stree 2,' Vijan continues trend with 'Thamma' A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Dinesh Vijan is planning special midnight shows for Thamma, starring Khurrana and Mandanna, on October 20." "After successfully hosting similar midnight screenings for Munjya and Stree 2, he's continuing the strategy with Thamma as part of his cinematic universe." "These shows will be paid previews across major national multiplex chains, offering fans an exclusive early experience before the film's official release on October 21."

Box office prediction 'Thamma' expected to open big at box office Thamma is expected to open big at the box office, with early estimates suggesting a first-day collection of around ₹17-22cr. The film has created a buzz owing to its intriguing trailer and storyline about an ordinary man dealing with supernatural powers. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik and is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).