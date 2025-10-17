PVR Inox to celebrate SRK's birthday with special film festival
What's the story
PVR Inox, India's largest film exhibition company, is set to celebrate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday with a two-week-long film festival. Starting on October 31, the event will feature seven of Khan's most iconic films across over 75 cinemas in more than 30 cities. The lineup includes Chennai Express, Dil Se, Devdas, Jawan, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
Actor's statement
Khan's statement on the film festival
Khan said, "Cinema has always been my home and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion." "These movies are not just my stories they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years." He also thanked PVR Inox for organizing the festival and Red Chillies Entertainment, his production house, "for always believing in stories that connect us all."
Festival details
Niharika Bijli on the event
Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR Inox, called Khan "more than a global icon - he's an emotion." She added that the festival is "a tribute to his artistry - and to the joy and hope he continues to bring to audiences around the world." The retrospective is part of PVR Inox's initiative to honor landmark films and exceptional talent from India and beyond.