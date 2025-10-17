Next Article
Manav Kaul's 'Baramulla' gets Netflix premiere date
Entertainment
Get ready for Baramulla, a supernatural mystery thriller starring Manav Kaul as a police officer tangled in a strange disappearance and eerie local legends.
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film premieres worldwide on Netflix on November 7, 2025, with Bhasha Sumbli joining the cast as Gulnaar.
'Baramulla' cast and OTT release details
Baramulla is skipping theaters and heading straight to Netflix for a global digital premiere.
The cast also features Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, and Kiara Khanna, adding more depth to this Kashmir-set story that blends mystery with supernatural twists.