Manav Kaul's 'Baramulla' gets Netflix premiere date Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Get ready for Baramulla, a supernatural mystery thriller starring Manav Kaul as a police officer tangled in a strange disappearance and eerie local legends.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film premieres worldwide on Netflix on November 7, 2025, with Bhasha Sumbli joining the cast as Gulnaar.