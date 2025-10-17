Singapore Police reveal Zubeen's death investigation may take 3 months
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has stated that its investigation into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg may take an additional three months. The results of the probe will be submitted to the State Coroner for further action. Garg, a renowned musician from Assam, drowned while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore in September. He was in Singapore serving as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival.
The SPF has urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information about Garg's death. "We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved." "Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," a police statement read. Preliminary investigations have reportedly found no evidence of foul play in Garg's death.
Investigation into case 'takes time': SPF
In early October, the SPF shared Garg's autopsy report and preliminary findings with the Indian High Commission. This was done upon their request. The police reiterated their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into the case. "The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time," they said in their statement.
Two band members of Garg also arrested
Meanwhile, the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested seven persons in connection with Garg's death case. They have all been placed in judicial custody. Two members of Garg's band, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, were sent to judicial custody on Friday after completing their 14-day police remand. They were taken to court and later transported in separate police vans after being remanded by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate.