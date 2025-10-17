Singapore Police reveal Zubeen's death investigation may take 3 months

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has stated that its investigation into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg may take an additional three months. The results of the probe will be submitted to the State Coroner for further action. Garg, a renowned musician from Assam, drowned while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore in September. He was in Singapore serving as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival.

Public appeal SPF requests the public not to speculate on death The SPF has urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information about Garg's death. "We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved." "Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," a police statement read. Preliminary investigations have reportedly found no evidence of foul play in Garg's death.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg.



Investigation update Investigation into case 'takes time': SPF In early October, the SPF shared Garg's autopsy report and preliminary findings with the Indian High Commission. This was done upon their request. The police reiterated their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into the case. "The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time," they said in their statement.