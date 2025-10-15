Zubeen Garg death case: Viral post-mortem report declared 'fake'

The controversy surrounding the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg took a new turn on Tuesday evening. A purported post-mortem report of the singer was leaked online, despite earlier assurances from authorities that it would remain confidential. The so-called "secret" document started circulating on platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) on October 14. It went viral within hours, sparking public speculation and outrage.

Official statement SIT chief labels leaked document as 'fake' The Head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), who is also the Special Director General of Police (SDGP), Assam Police, has dismissed the leaked document as fake. He said, "The document lacks a doctor's signature which is mandatory for any valid post-mortem report. Therefore it is not authentic." He added that a detailed investigation has been launched to trace the origin of this forged report.

Warning Legal action warned against those spreading misinformation The SIT chief has warned of strict legal consequences for spreading misinformation. He said, "Spreading fake news is a punishable offense. Stern action will be taken against those responsible for circulating such fabricated material." Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stressed that the autopsy findings would remain confidential until the investigation is over.

Legal proceedings Prime accused sent to judicial custody Meanwhile, the five prime accused in Garg's death case were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. The accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on the morning of October 15. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that police did not seek an extension of their custody.