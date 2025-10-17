WB won't boycott Israeli institutions as it violates its policies

Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected a pledge by over 4,000 film industry professionals to boycott Israeli film institutions. The company said in a statement to Variety that such a pledge would likely violate its internal policies, which "prohibit discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, or ancestry." "We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies," the statement read.

Statement 'We respect rights of individuals...': WB's statement The company further stated, "While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to express their views and advocate for causes, we will continue to align our business practices with the requirements of our policies and the law." This statement comes in response to a pledge signed by industry luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Mark Ruffalo. The pledge was organized by Film Workers for Palestine last month.

Pledge details What does the pledge exactly state? The pledge calls for a boycott of Israeli film institutions "implicated in the genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people." It does not prohibit signees from working with Israeli individuals but targets national institutions. The FAQ section of the pledge clarified that it is inspired by a cultural boycott similar to one that helped end apartheid in South Africa.

Studio reaction Paramount Pictures was 1st studio to respond Paramount Pictures was the first studio to respond to the boycott, with chief communications officer Melissa Zukerman saying they did "not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli film-makers." The company stressed that "silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace." In its statement, Film Workers for Palestine pointed out Paramount's new ownership by billionaire Larry Ellison and Ellison's close relationship with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.