WB won't boycott Israeli institutions as it violates its policies
What's the story
Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected a pledge by over 4,000 film industry professionals to boycott Israeli film institutions. The company said in a statement to Variety that such a pledge would likely violate its internal policies, which "prohibit discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, or ancestry." "We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies," the statement read.
Statement
'We respect rights of individuals...': WB's statement
The company further stated, "While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to express their views and advocate for causes, we will continue to align our business practices with the requirements of our policies and the law." This statement comes in response to a pledge signed by industry luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Mark Ruffalo. The pledge was organized by Film Workers for Palestine last month.
Pledge details
What does the pledge exactly state?
The pledge calls for a boycott of Israeli film institutions "implicated in the genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people." It does not prohibit signees from working with Israeli individuals but targets national institutions. The FAQ section of the pledge clarified that it is inspired by a cultural boycott similar to one that helped end apartheid in South Africa.
Studio reaction
Paramount Pictures was 1st studio to respond
Paramount Pictures was the first studio to respond to the boycott, with chief communications officer Melissa Zukerman saying they did "not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli film-makers." The company stressed that "silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace." In its statement, Film Workers for Palestine pointed out Paramount's new ownership by billionaire Larry Ellison and Ellison's close relationship with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Legal concerns
Legal warning sent to major streaming platforms
The rejection of the boycott by Warner Bros. Discovery follows a legal warning from UK Lawyers for Israel. They sent a letter to the UK offices of Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and others stating that such a pledge would violate the country's 2010 Equality Act. This makes it "highly likely to be a litigation risk." Separately, 1,200 entertainment figures signed an open letter rejecting the boycott as a "document of misinformation."