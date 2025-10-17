Next Article
Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' heads to Netflix: Report
Entertainment
Dude, the Tamil comedy about friendship and unrequited love, is heading to Netflix after its theatrical release on October 17.
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarth Kumar, and Rohini, the film has already won praise for its humor content.
Netflix picked up the streaming rights for a hefty ₹25 crore.
Film will be available in multiple languages
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This marks the studio's second Tamil project after Good Bad Ugly.
Alongside Ranganathan, the cast includes Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam, with music by Sai Abhyankkar and visuals by Niketh Bommi.