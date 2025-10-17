Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' heads to Netflix: Report Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Dude, the Tamil comedy about friendship and unrequited love, is heading to Netflix after its theatrical release on October 17.

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarth Kumar, and Rohini, the film has already won praise for its humor content.

Netflix picked up the streaming rights for a hefty ₹25 crore.