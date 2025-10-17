Zubeen Garg's death investigation to take 3 more months Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Singapore Police say it could take up to three more months to finish investigating the drowning of Indian singer Zubeen Garg.

The 52-year-old died on September 19, 2025, while swimming near St John's Island, where he was present as a cultural brand ambassador for the upcoming North East India Festival.

Once the investigation wraps up, findings will go to the State Coroner, who might hold a formal inquiry.