Zubeen Garg's death investigation to take 3 more months
Entertainment
Singapore Police say it could take up to three more months to finish investigating the drowning of Indian singer Zubeen Garg.
The 52-year-old died on September 19, 2025, while swimming near St John's Island, where he was present as a cultural brand ambassador for the upcoming North East India Festival.
Once the investigation wraps up, findings will go to the State Coroner, who might hold a formal inquiry.
No indication of foul play; 7 arrested in India
Police in Singapore have not indicated any foul play so far and have shared Garg's autopsy report with Indian officials, urging everyone not to spread rumors.
Meanwhile, Assam Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case since October 1, and they remain in custody as the investigation continues.