'Thamma' to have paid midnight previews: Ticket prices, other details
Excited for Thamma? The makers are rolling out paid midnight previews on October 20—just before its official release on October 21—at major multiplexes.
It's a chance for fans to catch Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rashmika Mandanna in this horror-comedy before everyone else.
Maddock Films is hoping to build early buzz, especially after successful screenings like Munjya and Stree 2.
'Thamma' expected to earn big on Day 1
Thamma is tipped for a strong start, with first-day earnings projected between ₹17-22 crore.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it's the fifth film in Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe and follows an ordinary guy facing off with supernatural trouble.
You'll also spot special song appearances from Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi, and even Varun Dhawan in a cameo.