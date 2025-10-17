'Thamma' to have paid midnight previews: Ticket prices, other details Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Excited for Thamma? The makers are rolling out paid midnight previews on October 20—just before its official release on October 21—at major multiplexes.

It's a chance for fans to catch Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rashmika Mandanna in this horror-comedy before everyone else.

Maddock Films is hoping to build early buzz, especially after successful screenings like Munjya and Stree 2.