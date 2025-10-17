Tyra Banks launches 'hot ice cream.' Say what!

Tyra Banks, the former supermodel and entrepreneur, is set to launch a new product called "Hot Mama," which she describes as "the world's first HOT ice cream experience." The product will be part of her ice cream company, Smize & Dream, which has an outlet in Australia . However, the announcement has left many people confused about what exactly hot ice cream is.

Product origin Inspired by Banks's mother Banks revealed that the idea for Hot Mama was inspired by her mother, Carolyn London. She shared a nostalgic memory on her website, recalling how they used to have girls' nights at the Häagen-Dazs ice cream shop in Hollywood after a long week. "While licking our chocolate (her fave) and coffee (my fave) ice creams...we'd laugh, cry and DREAM our biggest, most outrageous CREATIVE DREAMS... together," Banks wrote.

Product details What is hot ice cream? The product was described by Banks on Instagram. The caption read, "Introducing... the world's first HOT ice cream experience. Not a latte. Not a hot chocolate." "But your favorite scoops, transformed into liquid. hot. ice cream. Sippable, baby." "We call it HOT MAMA. Because mamas (and mama figures) hustle hard - and deserve to indulge in a little hotness for themselves."