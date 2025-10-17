LOADING...
Entertainment News / 'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama gets new intense poster
'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama gets new intense poster
'Haq' releases on November 7, 2025

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 17, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

Junglee Pictures has dropped another look at its upcoming film, Haq. The poster features a tense courtroom face-off between Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film explores the conflict between faith and law, captured in its tagline: Kaum ya Kanoon? It will release on November 7, 2025.

Film's background

Film inspired by real events

Haq is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment and draws themes from Jigna Vora's Bano: Bharat ki Beti. The film also stars Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, it promises to be a complicated legal drama.

See the poster here

Gautam Dhar and Hashmi's careers

Meanwhile, Gautam Dhar was last seen in Netflix's Dhoom Dhaam, alongside Pratik Gandhi. Although the film got mixed reviews, fans praised Gautam Dhar's performance. On the other hand, Hashmi was recently seen in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played a fictionalized version of himself.