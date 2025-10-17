'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama gets new intense poster
What's the story
Junglee Pictures has dropped another look at its upcoming film, Haq. The poster features a tense courtroom face-off between Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film explores the conflict between faith and law, captured in its tagline: Kaum ya Kanoon? It will release on November 7, 2025.
Film's background
Film inspired by real events
Haq is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment and draws themes from Jigna Vora's Bano: Bharat ki Beti. The film also stars Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, it promises to be a complicated legal drama.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Her Haq on one side. His belief on the other. This is no ordinary fight.#Haq releasing in cinemas on 7th November— Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) October 17, 2025
[ HAQ is a fictionalized and dramatized version of events stated in the book titled ‘Bano: Bharat ki Beti’ written by Jigna Vora ]@yamigautam@emraanhashmi… pic.twitter.com/Zv5OLyHiUP
Careers
Gautam Dhar and Hashmi's careers
Meanwhile, Gautam Dhar was last seen in Netflix's Dhoom Dhaam, alongside Pratik Gandhi. Although the film got mixed reviews, fans praised Gautam Dhar's performance. On the other hand, Hashmi was recently seen in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he played a fictionalized version of himself.