'Haq' releases on November 7, 2025

'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama gets new intense poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:56 pm Oct 17, 202501:56 pm

What's the story

Junglee Pictures has dropped another look at its upcoming film, Haq. The poster features a tense courtroom face-off between Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film explores the conflict between faith and law, captured in its tagline: Kaum ya Kanoon? It will release on November 7, 2025.