Ranji Trophy, J&K's Auqib Nabi floors Mumbai with fifer: Stats

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was at his best in the 3rd innings of his side's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 opener against Mumbai. Nabi picked up five wickets for 52 runs from 16 overs. His effort helped J&K bowl Mumbai out for 181. J&K have been set a target of 243 runs at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar. Here are further details.

Bowling 5 wickets for Dar as Mumbai struggle Nabi, who picked two wickets in the 1st innings, followed it up with a fifer next. He dismissed Mumbai opener Musheer Khan early on and got Ajinkya Rahane in the same over with the visitors reeling at 22/2. His next two victims were Sarfaraz Khan and Siddesh Lad with Mumbai getting reduced to 70/5. In the 41st over, he got Akash Anand's wicket (120/6).

Stats Nabi surpasses 100 wickets in FC cricket Nabi came into this contest with 96 wickets in First-Class cricket. With his 2nd wicket in the 3rd innings, he touched the 100-wicket mark. He now owns a total of 103 wickets from 32 matches at an average of around 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 10th five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He also owns four four-fers.