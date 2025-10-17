1st ODI: Bangladesh host West Indies in Dhaka
What's the story
Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18. The match is scheduled to start at 1:00pm IST. Bangladesh's recent ODI performance has been disappointing, having suffered a clean sweep against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, West Indies are looking to bounce back from their recent Test series defeat against India. Here is the preview of the opener.
Pitch report
Pitch report and stadium stats
The Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka has been a haven for batters. In ODIs at this venue, teams batting first have enjoyed most of the success. On 13 out of 15 occasions where the first innings total was 300 or more, teams have won as per ESPNcricinfo. This strongly suggests that a score of around 300 could be a winning one.
Team status
West Indies aim to bounce back
The West Indies team, led by Shai Hope, comes into the match with a low morale after being whitewashed by India in a two-match Test series. However, they are expected to be more motivated for the white-ball leg in Bangladesh as they look to secure their qualification for the next ODI World Cup scheduled in Africa in 2027. Though the Tigers have the home advantage, their recent form has been far from impressive.
Historical matchup
A look at head-to-head record
In their ODI history, Bangladesh and West Indies have faced each other 47 times, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh have won 21 of these matches, while West Indies have won 24. There have been a couple of no-result matches in this period. Their most recent clash took place on December 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the Tigers have nine wins and 10 defeats against WI at home.
XIs
Here are the predicted XIs
Predicted playing XI for West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Jediah Blades. Predicted playing XI for Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Jaker Ali has been in fine form with the bat this year, hammering 243 ODI runs at an average of 34.71. Taskin Ahmed has returned with eight wickets from five ODIs in 2025 at an economy of 4.81. Keacy Carty has been WI's best batter in the 50-over format in 2025, scoring 495 runs at an average of 55. Roston Chase has 233 runs at 33.28 and seven wickets at 32.85 in ODIs this year.
Poll