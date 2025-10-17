1st ODI: Bangladesh host West Indies in Dhaka 

Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18. The match is scheduled to start at 1:00pm IST. Bangladesh's recent ODI performance has been disappointing, having suffered a clean sweep against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, West Indies are looking to bounce back from their recent Test series defeat against India. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report Pitch report and stadium stats The Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka has been a haven for batters. In ODIs at this venue, teams batting first have enjoyed most of the success. On 13 out of 15 occasions where the first innings total was 300 or more, teams have won as per ESPNcricinfo. This strongly suggests that a score of around 300 could be a winning one.

Team status West Indies aim to bounce back The West Indies team, led by Shai Hope, comes into the match with a low morale after being whitewashed by India in a two-match Test series. However, they are expected to be more motivated for the white-ball leg in Bangladesh as they look to secure their qualification for the next ODI World Cup scheduled in Africa in 2027. Though the Tigers have the home advantage, their recent form has been far from impressive.

Historical matchup A look at head-to-head record In their ODI history, Bangladesh and West Indies have faced each other 47 times, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh have won 21 of these matches, while West Indies have won 24. There have been a couple of no-result matches in this period. Their most recent clash took place on December 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the Tigers have nine wins and 10 defeats against WI at home.

XIs Here are the predicted XIs Predicted playing XI for West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Jediah Blades. Predicted playing XI for Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.