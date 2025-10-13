Delhi Test: John Campbell, Shai Hope attain this unique record 

In a remarkable display of resilience, West Indies batsmen John Campbell and Shai Hope scored individual centuries after being asked to follow on in the 2nd Test against India at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. After India declared their first innings at 518/5, West Indies were bowled out for just 248 runs. They were down to 35/2 before Campbell and Hope led their fightback with respective tons.

Match update West Indies put up a spirited fight In response to India's mammoth first-innings total, West Indies struggled and were bowled out for 248 runs. This led India, who already lead the two-match series 1-0, to enforce a follow-on. However, the visitors put up a strong fight in their second innings, with Campbell and Hope leading the charge with individual centuries. Campbell and Hope forged a 177-run partnership in the second innings, saving West Indies from an innings defeat.

Historic feat Partnership and individual milestones Campbell and Hope forged a 177-run partnership, saving WI from an innings defeat. Campbell slammed his maiden Test ton, making 115 off 199 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes). Playing his 25th Test, he has raced to 1,137 runs. Hope made 103 before being knocked over by Mohammed Siraj. He smoked 12 fours and 2 sixes during his 214-ball stay. As per Cricbuzz, Hope became the first WI player to feature in 50-plus Test innings between two tons.